IU head football coach, others respond to Big Ten football's return

On Wednesday it was confirmed that Big Ten football will have a season starting in late October.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten has announced that it will play football this fall after all.

The conference confirmed in a statement Wednesday morning that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to have the football season start the weekend of Oct. 23-24. It will be an eight-game season for each team.

"We are beyond excited to get back on the football field. Our players have kept their focus and attacked workouts waiting for this day," IU head coach Tom Allen said. Thank you to President McRobbie, Scott Dolson and our medical staff for their relentless efforts to make it safe for all of us to return. I also want to thank Aaron Wellman and his staff for keeping our team sharp and our coaching staff for all of their tireless work. We look forward to the 2020 Big Ten football season!”

The conference postponed its entire fall sports season on Aug. 11 because of COVID-19 concerns and how football could be played safely. The emergence of daily rapid-response COVID-19 testing, not available when university leaders decided to pull the plug on the season looms large.

As part of the conference's plan, the Big Ten will require all student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily coronavirus antigen testing.

If a student-athlete tests positive during daily testing, they'll have to take a PCR test to confirm the result. Daily testing will begin by Sept. 30. According to the Big Ten's announcement, athletes will have to wait at least 21 days before returning to "game competition" after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The conference said it has also adopted significant medical protocols including enhanced cardiac screening.

The Big Ten said it'll be announcing updates shortly regarding other fall sports, as well as winter sports that begin in the fall.

“From the outset, we have relied on and followed the guidance of our expert medical professionals in determining when it was safe to resume football competitions," Big Ten Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said in a statement. "I am very confident in their recommendations, and appreciate their dedication to keeping our students, coaches, fans and communities safe. I also want to thank President McRobbie, who has provided tremendous leadership and has been a great support throughout this process. Finally, I am thrilled for Coach Allen and our student-athletes, who have shown tremendous resiliency and focus. This is an exciting day.”

On Tuesday, the system president for the University of Nebraska was caught on a hot mic saying an announcement about the fall season was coming later that day. He later told KLKN in Lincoln that statement was taken out of context.