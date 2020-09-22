Father of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey killed in motorcycle crash, mother injured

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The father of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday in Brown County. His mother was injured in the crash.
The Brown County Sheriff's Office confirms Wendell Bailey died after crashing a motorcycle he was riding. Beverly Bailey was flown to a nearby hospital and is being treated for her injuries.
The sheriff's office said a car driven by Jacob Waltermire was attempting to pass a semi when he saw the oncoming motorcycle and pulled back behind the semi. Waltermire then over-corrected and went back across center, hitting a car travelling behind the Bailey's motorcycle. It is not yet clear what caused the Bailey's motorcycle to crash.
Waltermire was taken to the hospital for a blood-draw, which is standard procedure in fatality crashes.
The accident is still under investigation.