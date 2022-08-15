13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum moving on; here are her top 3 Indianapolis memories

After four years, Taylor is leaving the 13News family - but not before she recounts some favorite Indy experiences.

INDIANAPOLIS — We have good news and bad news for you about 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum.

The bad news: After four years, Taylor is leaving the 13News family.

The good news: She's pursuing a great opportunity.

"Yeah, so you know in TV, nothing ever goes as planned, maybe not nine out of ten times, it doesn't?" Taylor asked 13Sports anchor Dave Calabro. "That's kind of the situation. I got an opportunity that was given to me, and I'm going to have to take it. And although it means leaving this behind, it means Indianapolis is always coming with me moving forward."

Dave asked Taylor what's next for her.

"I can't announce that just yet," she said, smiling. "I gotta keep that under wraps for a couple more days, but it is something that is a dream of mine. In order to get to that dream, it took you, it took the people behind the camera, it took this TV station, it took the people of Indianapolis, to be able to get here. So I'm excited to bring that legacy along with me. I will be making that announcement soon, but I can say, you can still watch me on TV from Indianapolis when that happens."

Dave asked Taylor about the top three things that come to mind about her time in Indianapolis.

"Well first and foremost, I wouldn't be here without Dave Calabro, because you took a chance on the first female sports anchor at WTHR, so I'm always grateful for that. My top three moments? Most of them were shared alongside you. Definitely that playoff game in Kansas City against the Chiefs, where it was snowing like crazy. We were standing out there, we could barely see, it was snowing so hard. It was freezing."

"Another one would have to be Andrew Luck's retirement. I know that is a soft spot, you having to come in, it was your your day off," she said, laughing. "We thought it was an easy preseason game. No, of course not. You had to come on in. We went live, wire-to-wire that night and then woke up very early the next morning, spent the morning watching the sun come up, talking about what's next for this team."

"And of course - you're the voice of the place, of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway - the Indy 500. Definitely my first one, but also the most recent one, this year. Coming back from COVID, the most beautiful day you could ever ask for. Getting to see the people and the smiles and the enjoyment of what the sport brings. Those are my top three here in Indy. Still many, though, so many," Taylor said.

Congratulations, Taylor, and best wishes on your future endeavors!