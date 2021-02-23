Lawrence North junior C.J. picks IU

Gunn called the Hoosiers 'a great fit'.

INDIANAPOLIS — Super Bowl Sunday wasn’t just about the big game, at least not for Lawrence North junior C.J.Gunn.

It was actually one of the biggest days of Gunn’s life, as he finally announced where he’ll be playing college basketball.

“I went (to Bloomington) one time, it was back when I used to play football. I’ve got an old picture of me in the middle of the (Assembly Hall) court with a football, IU jersey on. It was great.”

C.J. admits he didn’t grow up an IU fan. His mom is a Duke grad, so it was all about the Blue Devils in their house. But when it came time to decide his future, he turned his attention to the Hoosiers.

"Just the history behind Indiana and the brand that they’ve built, obviously I love the relationship I’ve built with the coaches and the players there, I just think it will be a great fit,” said Gunn.

You can see more of Taylor Tannebaum’s interview with Gunn by clicking on the media player.