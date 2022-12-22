Carmel football standout Ethan Trent announces commitment to Purdue

The Carmel senior center had committed to play at Indiana State before flipping to the Boilermakers on Wednesday.

CARMEL, Ind — The Trent family legacy will continue at Purdue University.

Carmel senior offensive lineman Ethan Trent announced Wednesday that he plans to play football at Purdue University, his older brother Tyler's alma mater.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is a 2019 story on Ethan Trent's workouts with Matt Overton.)

"I would like to thank Coach Walters and Coach Dennison for allowing me to play football at this great university," Trent tweeted on Wednesday, which was National Signing Day for college football players.

According to the Purdue Exponent, Trent was originally committed to play on scholarship at Indiana State, but received a preferred walk-on spot on the Purdue roster last month. He tweeted Nov. 1 that he had received an opportunity to play for the Boilermakers from then-head coach Jeff Brohm.

Brohm took the head coaching job at Louisville two weeks ago, but based on Trent's tweet Wednesday, new head coach Ryan Walters kept Trent's option available.

Trent announced Tuesday that he was decommitting from the Sycamores.

This past season, Trent was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 all-state team.

Tyler Trent died Jan. 1, 2019 after his prominent battle with osteosarcoma that inspired his fellow Boilermakers as well as the nation.

Despite his fight, he was in attendance at Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 20, 2018 when the Boilermakers routed then-No. 2 Ohio State 49-20. The game was not only a turning point for the football team, but also for Tyler.

The football team made him an honorary captain for their game against Northwestern and the school honored him with the inaugural Purdue Alumni Impact Award. On Sept. 7, 2019 - what would have been Tyler's 21st birthday - the university dedicated the Tyler Trent Student Gate at the stadium in his honor.

The exposure of Tyler’s inspiring story on the national television broadcast impacted lives around the country. Millions of dollars have been donated to cancer research at Purdue and Riley Hospital for Children in his name through the Tyler Trent Foundation.

Ethan Trent was in eighth grade when his brother passed away. The summer before he started his freshman year with the Greyhounds, he trained with former Indianapolis Colts long snapper Matt Overton.