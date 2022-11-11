Operation Football schedule - Nov. 11, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight teams in each class of Indiana high school football are looking to get one step closer to a state title.
Here is the slate of games for the regional championships. Watch the highlights with Dave Calabro at 11 p.m. on Operation Football!
Class 6A
Carroll at Lafayette Jefferson
Westfield at Hamilton Southeastern
Cathedral at Brownsburg
Warren Central at Center Grove
Class 5A
Merrillville at Valparaiso
Fort Wayne Snider at Mishawaka
Plainfield at Whiteland
Bloomington South at Castle
Class 4A
Northridge at New Prairie
Kokomo at Columbia City
New Palestine at Roncalli
East Central at Evansville Memorial
Class 3A
West Lafayette at Knox
Yorktown at Chatard
Monrovia at Owen Valley
Lawrenceburg at Southridge (Sat. 5 p.m.)
Class 2A
Lafayette Catholic at Andrean
Bluffton at Ft. Wayne Luers
Lapel at Linton
Evansville Mater Dei at Triton Central
Class 1A
North Judson vs. Park Tudor
Carroll (Flora) vs. Adams Central
North Decatur at Sheridan
Providence at Lutheran