Operation Football schedule - Nov. 11, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight teams in each class of Indiana high school football are looking to get one step closer to a state title.

Here is the slate of games for the regional championships. Watch the highlights with Dave Calabro at 11 p.m. on Operation Football!

Class 6A

Carroll at Lafayette Jefferson

Westfield at Hamilton Southeastern

Cathedral at Brownsburg

Warren Central at Center Grove

Class 5A

Merrillville at Valparaiso

Fort Wayne Snider at Mishawaka

Plainfield at Whiteland

Bloomington South at Castle

Class 4A

Northridge at New Prairie

Kokomo at Columbia City

New Palestine at Roncalli

East Central at Evansville Memorial

Class 3A

West Lafayette at Knox

Yorktown at Chatard

Monrovia at Owen Valley

Lawrenceburg at Southridge (Sat. 5 p.m.)

Class 2A

Lafayette Catholic at Andrean

Bluffton at Ft. Wayne Luers

Lapel at Linton

Evansville Mater Dei at Triton Central