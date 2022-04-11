x
HS Football

Operation Football sectional championship scores - Nov. 4, 2022

High school football scores from Friday night's sectional championships.

INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from the sectional championships on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022: 

Class 6A

Sectional 2

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 34, Warsaw 17

Sectional 3

Hamilton Southeastern 35, Fishers 13

Sectional 5

Brownsburg 56, Avon 21

Sectional 6

Indpls Cathedral 33, Lawrence Central 13

Sectional 7

Warren Central 43, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

Sectional 8

Center Grove 49, Columbus North 14

Class 5A

Sectional 11

Mishawaka 38, Concord 17

Sectional 12

Ft. Wayne Snider 25, Ft. Wayne North 21

Sectional 14

Whiteland 24, Franklin 0

Sectional 15

Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 7

Class 4A

Sectional 18

Northridge 34, NorthWood 17

Sectional 19

Columbia City 27, Leo 21, OT

Sectional 20

Kokomo 44, Mississinewa 13

Sectional 21

Indpls Roncalli 21, Indpls Brebeuf 14

Sectional 22

New Palestine 49, Connersville 14

Sectional 23

E. Central 47, Martinsville 0

Class 3A

Sectional 26

Knox 42, Jimtown 21

Sectional 27

Yorktown 42, Norwell 41

Sectional 28

Indpls Chatard 49, Guerin Catholic 13

Sectional 29

Monrovia 19, Danville 14

Sectional 30

Owen Valley 56, Pike Central 9

Sectional 31

Lawrenceburg 33, Batesville 7

Sectional 32

Southridge 42, Heritage Hills 14

Class 2A

Sectional 34

Lafayette Catholic 24, Rochester 8

Sectional 37

Linton 33, Sullivan 24

Sectional 38

Lapel 21, Heritage Christian 20

Sectional 39

Triton Central 10, Indpls Scecina 7

Class 1A

Sectional 41

N. Judson 54, Culver 0

Sectional 43

Carroll (Flora) 47, W. Central 6

Sectional 44

Adams Central 41, Northfield 13

Sectional 45

Sheridan 75, Hagerstown 36

Sectional 46

N. Decatur 56, Knightstown 6

Sectional 47

Indpls Lutheran 56, Covenant Christian 0

Sectional 48

Providence 21, Tecumseh 7

