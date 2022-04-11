Operation Football: Hamilton County rivals meet in sectional finals

We’re just three weeks away from state title games!

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — It’s sectional football finals Friday night on Operation Football!

But first, No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (10-0) hosts Fishers (7-3) Friday night in a matchup of same-school-district rivals. The winner goes to the regional finals next week.

In another Hamilton County pairing, Noblesville (4-6) plays Westfield (7-3). The teams played in September in a game that was decided by a single point. The Shamrocks are trying to get back to the state finals. They lost in the championship last year.

