GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Indy Fuel was eliminated from the Kelly Cup Playoffs Saturday night in a season-ending loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in game 4 of their best-of-five series.

The Swamp Rabbits took a 2-0 lead after a scoreless first period and led 3-1 in the third when Spencer Watson's wrist shot off a face-off pulled the Fuel within one goal, but they got no closer.