Colts receiver Reggie Wayne bypassed for NFL Hall of Fame again

For the third time as a finalist, the Colts Ring of Honor member was left off the list for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Reggie Wayne was on the doorstep of entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame again.

But for the third time as a finalist, the Colts legend was bypassed for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio when the hall listed its 2022 induction class on Thursday.

Instead, the panel of voters selected six other players, a coach and an official who've waited much longer than Wayne to get into the hall:

Tony Boselli - OL

Cliff Branch - WR

LeRoy Butler - DB

Art McNally - Contributor (Official)

Sam Mills - LB

Richard Seymour - LB

Dick Vermeil - Coach

Bryant Young - DL

Branch, the wideout who played for the late John Madden in Oakland, was inducted as a senior candidate.

Mills, who died of cancer at 45 after he retired from football in 1997, was in his final year of eligibility.

Boselli and Butler were in their 16th year of eligibility and Young, the Notre Dame standout from the Lou Holtz era, was in his 10th year of eligibility.

Wayne had 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns as a player from 2001 to 2014 — all for the Colts.