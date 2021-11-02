Colts RB Nyheim Hines named national spokesperson for MDA

It's personal for the 24 year old, who lost his grandmother to the disease and watches his mother and uncle battle it daily.

INDIANAPOLIS — We’ve all seen what Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines can do on the field, from his shifty moves to those acrobatic performances in the end zone. As much as Hines gives to the game, he’s now using it to give back and shine a light on an important cause.

“Things were planned a long time ago, when I first told my agent ‘this is something that’s going to be important to me. I told him one day, hopefully I make a lot of plays and become something of myself, I knew for sure I would use my platform to give back in any type of way I could to muscular dystrophy, for MDA," Hines said.

If you looked at Hines’ feet during the December game when he scored against the Texans, you may have noticed the custom black and green cleats with the words "Muscular Dystrophy Association" on the side. Every year since entering the league, Hines has chosen to highlight MDA for My Cause, My Cleats.

It’s personal for the 24 year old. He lost his grandmother to muscular dystrophy and he watches his mom and uncle fight the disease daily.

“I’ve actually just sat there about to cry," said Hines. "It’s hard to watch one of your loved ones fight every day. But then as I cry, I kind of stiffen my lip up a little bit and hold up my head like a nosebleed and I keep pushing because I know my mom and my grandmother and my uncle wouldn’t want me to cry. They would want me to do exactly what I’m doing now, fight for not only muscular dystrophy but ALS and all the other 33 neuromuscular diseases that occur."

Honored to have @Colts @TheNyNy7 as our 2021 National Spokesperson! Nyheim is a longtime supporter & #MDA family member. We look forward to working with him to raise awareness & funds to support people living with #neuromuscular diseases. https://t.co/tYct5ZyZUt pic.twitter.com/6y3QCpkeqU — MDA USA (@MDAorg) January 27, 2021

This year, Hines is taking that fight to a new level. He’s been named the 2021 national spokesperson for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. It’s ideal role for him.

“I’ve seen people talk about breast cancer, all sorts of things, but nobody ever said anything about muscular dystrophy. It’s kind of cool that I can be that person. I’m happy that it’s me."

Through this new partnership, Hines wants to keep pushing neuromuscular diseases to the forefront.