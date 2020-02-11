Simone Biles gives Nyheim Hines' touchdown celebration seal of approval

The Colts' running back celebrated not one, but two touchdowns with flips in the end zone .

DETROIT — After the Colts' 41-21 win against the Detroit Lions Sunday, there was one takeaway that everyone couldn't stop talking about: Nyheim Hines' touchdown celebrations are arguably more athletic than the touchdowns themselves.

The Colts were down 7-0 in the second quarter before quarterback Philip Rivers found Hines, who made an athletic spin move to evade the defense before diving into the end zone to score. Then he hopped up and did a round-off to a full twist — a gymnastics move impressive enough to earn the respect of Olympic champion and gymnastics great Simone Biles.

"So impressive," Biles tweeted in response to a video of the celebration the Colts posted.

Hines was open to any tips, maybe for another celebration coming soon. "Any notes coach?" he said to Biles.

Hines repeated the move after he scored another touchdown at the end of the second quarter to put the Colts up 20-7.

So, where did he learn to do it? Colts reporter Larra Overton said Hines' twin sister, Nyah, told her he learned it on his own by practicing with cheerleaders in high school.

I asked @TheNyNy7's twin sister Nyah where he picked up his impressive acrobatic TD celebrations we've now seen TWICE in the end zone, she told me that he learned it on his own by practicing flips with the cheerleading squad in high school. #NyheimHines #INDvsDET #ForTheShoe — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) November 1, 2020

There's still a lot of NFL season left to be played, but it might be safe to say Hines will have the best celebration of the year.