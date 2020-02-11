Simone Biles gives Nyheim Hines' touchdown celebration seal of approval

DETROIT — After the Colts' 41-21 win against the Detroit Lions Sunday, there was one takeaway that everyone couldn't stop talking about: Nyheim Hines' touchdown celebrations are arguably more athletic than the touchdowns themselves.
The Colts were down 7-0 in the second quarter before quarterback Philip Rivers found Hines, who made an athletic spin move to evade the defense before diving into the end zone to score. Then he hopped up and did a round-off to a full twist — a gymnastics move impressive enough to earn the respect of Olympic champion and gymnastics great Simone Biles.
Hines was open to any tips, maybe for another celebration coming soon. "Any notes coach?" he said to Biles.
Hines repeated the move after he scored another touchdown at the end of the second quarter to put the Colts up 20-7.
So, where did he learn to do it? Colts reporter Larra Overton said Hines' twin sister, Nyah, told her he learned it on his own by practicing with cheerleaders in high school.
There's still a lot of NFL season left to be played, but it might be safe to say Hines will have the best celebration of the year.
The Colts are 5-2 after Sunday's win, second in the AFC South behind the Tennessee Titans. The team is back home at Lucas Oil Stadium to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 8. The game will be at 1 p.m. on CBS.