Colts, other AFC South teams donate $100K for Houston winter storm

"While we regularly square off against our division rivals on Sundays in the fall, some things are bigger than football, and now is one of those times," Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay said. "The Colts are happy and proud to join with the Jaguars and Titans organizations as well as the NFL Foundation to assist our NFL family in Houston that is facing enormous challenges right now. All of us here in Indianapolis are thinking of and praying for the Houston community and others throughout Texas who have been impacted."