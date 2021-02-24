Colts, other AFC South teams donate $100K for Houston winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans are stepping up to show support for their division rival Houston Texans after a winter storm devastated the city.
The three teams made a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund to help provide aid for residents in need. The NFL Foundation matched the teams' donation, bringing the total to $200,000.
"While we regularly square off against our division rivals on Sundays in the fall, some things are bigger than football, and now is one of those times," Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay said. "The Colts are happy and proud to join with the Jaguars and Titans organizations as well as the NFL Foundation to assist our NFL family in Houston that is facing enormous challenges right now. All of us here in Indianapolis are thinking of and praying for the Houston community and others throughout Texas who have been impacted."
Earlier this week, the Texans and owner Janice McNair donated $500,000 to the cause. Click here to donate.