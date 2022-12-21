Here's what we know about Eli Dicken and his actions during Greenwood Park Mall shooting

Police said Eli Dicken learned to shoot from his grandfather and that he had no military or police training.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — On July 17, 2022, a man opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The planned attack killed three people in a few moments.

Those killed by the shooter include 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. Also wounded that day in the food court of the mall were a 22-year-old woman, who was hit in the leg, and a 12-year-old girl hit in the back by a bullet fragment.

Police said many more would have died if it was not for the actions of one man just 15 seconds after the shooting began. It was during that short time that police said Eli Dicken drew his own gun and steadied it at the shooter.

Police said Dicken fired 10 rounds as the shooter tried to retreat into the food court bathroom but collapsed and died. An autopsy found the shooter was shot eight times and none were self-inflicted.

Dicken had no police training or military background, according to police. Dicken had a license to carry a handgun, which was issued Aug. 4, 2021, according to his attorney. However, Dicken did not need the license because "constitutional or permitless carry" became law in Indiana on July 1.

Police said Dicken learned to shoot from his grandfather and that he had no military or police training.

"His actions were nothing short of heroic. He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun. Was very proficient in that, was tactically sound and as he moved to close in on the suspect, he was also motioning for people to exit behind him," Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said at the time.

Dicken has not yet spoken with the media about the shooting. However, his lawyer Guy A. Relford said Dicken would wait to talk out of respect for the lives lost and the police investigation.