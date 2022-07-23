Crowds gather for fundraiser honoring mall shooting victims, helping pay funeral expenses

Loved ones and volunteers made Salvadorean tamales and pupusas in honor of Pedro and Rosa Pineda, a married couple killed in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Loved ones laid two of the Greenwood Mall shooting victims to rest Saturday, nearly one week after they were shot and killed having dinner in the mall's food court.

While the family said their final goodbyes to Pedro and Rosa Pineda, a fundraiser helped pay for their funeral expenses.

Strangers came together Saturday on West 30th Street in Indianapolis to share breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Loved ones and volunteers are made Salvadorean tamales and pupusas.

"Which to my understanding is a tortilla with filling in it. I think I got pork and cheese in mine," said Nick Wethington, who attended the fundraiser.

Wethington just finished his 12-hour shift at Eskenazi Hospital. He heard about the fundraiser for Pedro and Rosa Pineda on Facebook.

"I'm a Greenwood native. I've lived there my entire life. I've shopped at that mall my entire life. So, it hit me pretty personally to see that happen so close to home. Anyway, I could get out and show support for the families affected, I was more than happy to do," said Wethington.

The couple and Victor Gomez were killed Sunday when a gunman fired several rounds in the food court.

Like the Pinedas, Salvador Ortiz is from El Salvador.

"People are scared. I think everybody's scared," Ortiz said. "It can happen everywhere. When you go to a store, when you go to your nail shop. In the mall."

The couple left behind a large family, eight children and several grandchildren.

All the money from this fundraiser will go towards their funeral expenses along with plans to share proceeds with the family of Victor Gomez.

"It's really good to see people come out and show support, and I hope the day gets busier and busier for them. I hope we can get a really good turnout," Wethington said.

Crowds of people showed up Saturday, including Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Order after order, a line formed for a homemade meal, culture, fellowship and healing.