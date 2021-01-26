Indiana National Guard returns from mission to protect nation's capital

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — More than 400 Indiana National Guardsmen returned to Camp Atterbury Monday night after being deployed to the nation's capital to provide security during the week of the inauguration.

"I really looked forward to the opportunity to put all of the training I've received into practice," said Pvt. Damon Gentry, from Fort Wayne and a 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team medic. "As a medic you never really want to be needed, but just being out here at the checkpoints with soldiers ensuring I have all the proper equipment and doing what I have been trained to do is rewarding."