x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Politics

Indiana National Guard returns from mission to protect nation's capital

About 250 Indiana National Guardsmen volunteered to remain in or will travel to the nation's capital.
Credit: U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Hand
U.S. Soldiers with the Indiana National Guard National Guard provide security during the 2021 inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. — More than 400 Indiana National Guardsmen returned to Camp Atterbury Monday night after being deployed to the nation's capital to provide security during the week of the inauguration. 

The Hoosier Guardsmen helped with crowd and traffic control at the National Mall and near the White House.

"I really looked forward to the opportunity to put all of the training I've received into practice," said Pvt. Damon Gentry, from Fort Wayne and a 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team medic. "As a medic you never really want to be needed, but just being out here at the checkpoints with soldiers ensuring I have all the proper equipment and doing what I have been trained to do is rewarding."

About 250 Indiana National Guardsmen volunteered to remain in or will travel to the nation's capital. Around 5,000 Guardsmen from around the nation will stay until the end of March.

Indiana National Guard in Washington, D.C.

1 / 6
U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Hand
U.S. Soldiers with the Indiana National Guard National Guard provide security during the 2021 inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

Related Articles