PHOTOS: Indiana National Guard finishing deployment to nation's capital

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Indiana National Guard is finishing a deployment to the nation's capital to provide security during the week of the inauguration. Gov. Eric Holcomb had authorized 625 members of the Indiana National Guard to travel to Washington D.C. from Jan. 16-22.

In pictures provided by the National Guard, Indiana's members can be seen manning gates and barriers around Washington, D.C.

Senator Mike Braun also took time to meet with some of the members of the Indiana National Guard Thursday morning and thank them for providing security.

"I’m grateful for their service protecting the Capitol and Washington D.C. this week and to them and their families for the sacrifices they’ve made for our nation," Braun said.

I spent the morning having a great conversation and fielding many questions with the Indiana National Guard. I’m grateful for their service protecting the Capitol and Washington D.C. this week and to them and their families for the sacrifices they’ve made for our nation. pic.twitter.com/JOXfTxasQq — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) January 21, 2021