PHOTOS: Indiana National Guard finishing deployment to nation's capital

In pictures provided by the National Guard, Indiana's members can be seen manning gates and barriers around Washington, D.C.
U.S. Soldiers with the Indiana National Guard National Guard stand in formation, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Indiana National Guard is finishing a deployment to the nation's capital to provide security during the week of the inauguration. Gov. Eric Holcomb had authorized 625 members of the Indiana National Guard to travel to Washington D.C. from Jan. 16-22.

Senator Mike Braun also took time to meet with some of the members of the Indiana National Guard Thursday morning and thank them for providing security.

"I’m grateful for their service protecting the Capitol and Washington D.C. this week and to them and their families for the sacrifices they’ve made for our nation," Braun said.

U.S. Soldiers with the Indiana National Guard National Guard provide security during the 2021 inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

