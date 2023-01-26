Indiana's lieutenant governor testifies before committee in support of bill to expand mental health services

Suzanne Crouch detailed how mental health challenges have personally affected her and her family.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch appeared before a committee Thursday to show support for Senate Bill 1, which would expand mental health services across the state.

"We know that 1 out of 5 Hoosiers struggles with mental illness or addiction," Crouch told the Senate Appropriations Committee. "We all know Hoosiers who have faced those challenges."

Crouch is no exception.

"I was raised by a mom who suffered from depression. My sister, Nancy, died by suicide in her early 20s," Crouch said. "We just buried my brother, Larry, in November. He was an alcoholic. My husband's father was an alcoholic. Our daughter, Courtney, is 12 years sober and bipolar."

Crouch urged state senators to vote for the bill, which would provide $30 million over the next two years to help build out the 988 Crisis Hotline launched in 2022.

By expanding the hotline, callers could connect with mobile crisis teams who could respond to someone having a mental health crisis and refer them to local crisis specialists for long-term help.

The funding requested in the bill would also be used to expand the state's Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. Right now, there are 18 that cover 15 different counties.

"This bill has the opportunity to not just change lives but save lives," Jodie Mosure said during her testimony.

Mosure testified about how such services might have saved her older brother, who grew up in Indiana but was killed in Florida when his wife called 911 when he was suicidal.

"Within 15 minutes, Adam had been shot more than five times — one week before his 40th birthday," Mosure said.

Much of the testimony was like that — personal and painful about how struggles with mental illness and substance abuse impact more than just the person living with them.

It's a story shared by many Hoosiers, including Indiana's second in charge. It's a story she hopes can help others facing the same challenges.

"Hopefully me sharing my story helps other people share their story," Crouch said.