HSE using grant money to add mental health services at schools

The money will be used to recruit, hire and train school-based mental health professionals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools received a grant of $5.7 million from the U.S. Department of Education to increase access to mental health services for students.

The money will be used to recruit, hire and train school-based mental health professionals. Those will include school counselors, school psychologists and school social workers over the next five years.

“Currently, the ratio of school-based mental health professionals-to-students in Hamilton Southeastern is high, resulting in barriers for K-12 students,” according to Brooke Lawson, mental health and school counseling coordinator.

The American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 1-to-250 school counselors-to-students.

“We know students can’t perform to the best of their ability when they are experiencing mental health challenges,” said Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes.