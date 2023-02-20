Amendments introduced Monday to House bill for schools' instructions on sexual orientation, gender identity

One amendment would prevent the discussion of human sexuality in kindergarten through third grade — and no longer mentions sexual orientation or gender identity.

INDIANAPOLIS — The author of House Bill 1608 introduced amendments Monday morning that would change it significantly.

The bill initially said schools would be prohibited from talking to kids in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation, gender identity and "certain other concepts."

The bill's author, Rep. Michelle Davis (R-District 58), introduced amendments Monday that would limit the discussion on human sexuality — and no longer mentions sexual orientation, gender identity and "certain other concepts."

Another amendment was proposed Monday morning to require written consent from a parent at the beginning of the school year if a child is going to use a different name other than their legal name.

After this amendment was introduced, a man was removed from the House chamber after he shouted, "It's a name. You should be ashamed of yourselves."

The House chamber was full Monday morning ahead of the hearing of HB 1608.