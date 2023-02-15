Moms Demand Action holds Statehouse rally seeking action on public safety measures

The organization is a national grassroots gun safety group founded by an Indiana woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Survivors of gun violence and concerned parents came together Wednesday to try to convince lawmakers to pass laws they believe will make kids and families safer.

Moms Demand Action, a national grassroots gun safety group founded by an Indiana woman, rallied at the Indiana Statehouse.

The event came just days after a mass shooting at Michigan State University, where three students were killed and five others injured. With that top of mind, there are a few bills these gun safety advocates - many of them parents - say they'll be asking lawmakers to push forward.

The organization is watching several bills in both the House and Senate this session that deal with guns. One of them, House Bill 1471, would require a gun owner to keep the gun locked and unloaded, with the gun and ammunition stored in separate places. Another proposal, Senate Bill 358, calls for similar measures and would also require a gun owner to report within 24 hours when a gun turns up stolen or missing.

Gun safety advocates also expressed concern for House Bill 1614, which would repeal an Indiana law that temporarily limits access to guns for a person if a court decides the person is a danger to himself or others.

Tricia Owens is part of Moms Demand Action. Her kids were in classes at Noblesville West Middle School when a shooting happened there on May 25, 2018.

"I started getting pinged with the schools are on lockdown, shooting, emails, texts. It was unreal, and I know people think it won't happen to them and luckily my kids were safe, but it's unfortunately, it's a matter of time and I don't want that to happen to anyone again," Owens said.