VP Pence and Second Lady requested absentee ballots

The Marion County Clerk's Office has not been made aware of any future plans by the Vice President or Second Lady to come back to Indianapolis to vote.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News has confirmed that both Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady requested absentee ballots from the Marion County Clerk's Office.

The ballots were requested before a planned trip to Indianapolis Friday to early vote. That trip was canceled late Thursday for unknown reasons. The Vice President's Office said he looked forward to rescheduling the trip in the near future.

The Vice President and Second Lady could still spoil their absentee ballot and vote at the polls. They could also still go to the polls to vote if they never received their absentee ballot or if the ballot was defective.