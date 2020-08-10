VERIFY: Will a downtown polling place be shut down Friday to accommodate Pence's vote?

Our VERIFY team looked into it.

INDIANAPOLIS — Our VERIFY team got questions about voting and Vice President Pence's visit to Indy on Friday.

We found the answers.

One viewer told us she heard early voting in Marion County is shutting down all day Friday to accommodate the vice president.

We did a quick fact-check with Marion County election leaders, and they say that's false.

"Voting will not be shut down at the CCB when the VP is here. Voters will continue to vote while the VP is here," Deputy Director Russell Hollis told 13News.

So we can confirm: Early voting will go on as scheduled in Marion County during the Pence visit.