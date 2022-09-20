National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20

The nonpartisan civic holiday is a coordinated, annual effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the fourth Tuesday of September, today – Sept. 20 – is National Voter Registration Day, a coordinated, annual effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

The nonpartisan civic holiday was first observed in 2012 and has gained increased attention over the last decade.

Hundreds of thousands of people take part each year across the country, where states have different registration requirements.

As many as one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote, according to U.S. Census data from 2020.