MAP: Live U.S. battleground state results

The devil is in the details when it comes to counting votes in key battleground states to determine the winner of the presidential election.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Democrat Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

That puts Biden on the cusp of winning the presidency since the election hinges on the outcome of tight contests in those battleground states.

The results Friday come as Trump is trying to undermine confidence in this week’s election. With his pathway to reelection appearing to shrink, Trump advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud Thursday to falsely argue Biden was trying to seize power. It amounted to an extraordinary effort by a sitting American president to sow doubt about the democratic process. Trump's remarks also prompted a rebuke from some fellow Republicans, particularly those looking to steer the party in a different direction in a post-Trump era.

Trump spent Friday at the White House. He said he “will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

He said in a statement released by his campaign: “We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification.” And he adds that, “This is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process.”

There is no evidence that any votes cast illegally are being counted or that the process is unfair and corrupt. Indeed, the ballot-counting process across the country largely has been running smoothly, if slowly, because of the increase in mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Trump is nonetheless threatening continued legal action, saying: “We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government.”

