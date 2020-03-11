Decision 2020 live blog: Polls open in Indiana at 6 a.m. ET

The latest local and national updates for Election Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest local and national updates on Election Day.



WHERE DO I VOTE?

5:40 a.m. - Poll workers are arriving to get ready for voters at 6 a.m.

3:30 a.m. — The polls will open across Indiana at 6 a.m. ET. Voters will have 12 hours to cast their ballots. Click here to find your closest voting location.

2:00 a.m. — More than 1.8 million Hoosiers have already cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.

Numbers from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office show 1,812,446 people voted early or by mail so far. Officials say the number is likely to go higher because some counties are still reporting their numbers.

The number accounts for roughly 38 percent of all Indiana registered voters.

The early voting numbers are about twice the amount in 2016 (934,403) and three times as many as 2012 (590,445).

Nearly one-third of Marion County registered voters have already voted in the election. The Marion County Clerk's Office reports 213,612 votes have been received as of Monday night out of 670,122 registered voters in the county. This includes in-person early voting and mailed ballots.

1:00 a.m. — Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.