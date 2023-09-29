Community honors late Sen. Jack Sandlin at memorial

Sandlin was elected to the State Senate in 2016, representing District 36 on the south side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The community gathered at the Indiana Statehouse for a memorial service honoring the late Sen. Jack Sandlin. The 72-year-old died unexpectedly last week.

There was standing room only at Friday’s service. Sandlin was described as a dedicated public servant and a family man.

Sandlin was elected to the State Senate in 2016, representing District 36 on the south side of Indianapolis, along with part of Johnson County.

Prior to that, Sandlin served in the U.S. Army, spent 20 years as a member of the Indianapolis Police Department, then served the Southport Police Department until 2009.

He spent seven years as a Perry Township trustee. Sandlin was also a member of the Indianapolis City-County Council from 2010 to 2016.