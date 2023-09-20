State Sen. Jack Sandlin dies

Sandlin was elected to the State Senate in 2016, representing the south side of Indianapolis and part of Johnson County.

INDIANAPOLIS — State Senator Jack Sandlin has died, the Marion County Republican Party confirmed Wednesday.

"We are incredibly sorry to hear of the passing of Senator Jack Sandlin. Jack lived a life in service to his community from his time on the police force, through his tenure as a city-county councilor, and finally as a state senator representing the Southside. His voice and impact on our city will certainly be missed. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this time," Marion County Republican Party Chairman Joe Elsener said in a statement.

A graduate of Greenwood High School, Sandlin served in the U.S. Army and spent 20 years as a member of the Indianapolis Police Department from 1973 to 1993. He then served the Southport Police Department from 1995 to 2009, at which time he also spent seven years as a Perry Township Trustee.

Sandlin was a member of the Indianapolis City-County Council from 2010 to 2016 when he was elected to the Senate.

He was honored with the DIstinguished Hoosier Award in 1993.

Sandlin is survived by his wife, Lydia, a daughter and three grandchildren.

Reactions to Sandlin's passing

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville:

"Jack Sandlin was a strong advocate for the people of Central Indiana and a champion of Indianapolis. He was a valued member of our caucus, and we will feel his loss deeply. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends and all those who will be affected by this sudden loss, especially his wife Lydia."

Indianapolis Republican mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve: