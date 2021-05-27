10-month-old killed in attack by family's 2 Rottweilers in North Carolina, police say

The father told police he stepped out of the room, heard a commotion and then came back to witness the attack.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A 10-month-old baby died Tuesday night in North Carolina after the family's dogs attacked the child.

According to NBC affiliate WRAL, Johnson County deputies were called to a home and found the father, Scott Winberry, providing medical assistance to his daughter, Malia, before EMS arrived and took over.

The child was declared dead a short time later.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said the two Rottweilers were family pets.

Bizzell said Winberry stepped out of the room, heard a commotion and then came back to witness the attack.

Investigators called the child's death "a tragic accident."

Johnston County Animal Control has taken custody of the dogs.

No other previous issues had been reported with the dogs, and no other small children were in the home at the time of the incident.