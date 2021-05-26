Report: ‘School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark hit and killed while riding bicycle

Clark was struck by a car in Chicago Wednesday in the city's Avondale neighborhood. He was 32.

Actor and musician Kevin Clark, who was known for playing the drummer in the film “School of Rock,” was reportedly hit and killed by the driver of a car Wednesday while he rode his bike in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

Clark, who was 32, was hit at around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday by a Hyundai Sonata, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

As the the Sun Times reported, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was issued a citation. Clark was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. local time.

Clark lived in the city's Lake View East neighborhood and was part of several bands, including his most recent "Jessie Bess and the Intentions." They had just played their first live show Saturday, Clark's mother said.

In 2018, Clark was able to catch up with actor, and “School of Rock” co-star Jack Black for an impromptu reunion at a Tenacious D show in Chicago, TMZ highlighted. At the time, Clark gave Black a custom shirt from his band at the time, "Dreadwolf."

Clark remained an avid and successful local musician up until the time of his death.