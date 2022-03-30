'Endless Breakfast': Denny's has new deal for 'Americans impacted by inflation'

The restaurant chain said the idea is to give Americans "what they are so desperately seeking right now – value for their money."

INDIANAPOLIS — Denny's said it's running an endless breakfast promotion to help Americans impacted by rising inflation.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year, the sharpest spike in 40 years. Grocery prices alone increased 8.6%, the biggest year-over-year increase since 1981. Gas prices are up a whopping 38%. And housing costs have risen 4.7%, the largest yearly jump since 1991.

With this in mind, Denny's announced it's rolling out a new Endless Breakfast promotion from now through June 21. The restaurant chain said the idea is to give Americans "what they are so desperately seeking right now – value for their money."

"As inflation is on everyone's minds and continues to impact Americans everywhere, we knew this was the perfect time to launch this deal," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon.

Customers will be offered endless pancakes, scrambled eggs and hash browns starting at $6.99. Diners can add bacon or sausage to their meal for $.99.

"As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk and cheese continue to increase, Denny's is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters," Dillon said.

The promotion is available for dine-in only.