Bank mistakenly deposits $50 billion into Louisiana family's account

It reportedly took the bank four days to correct the error.

It's everyone's dream to check their bank account, only to find they've unexpectedly received mountains of money.

For Louisiana real estate agent Darren James, that dream became reality.

James was blown away when he realized his family's account had suddenly grown by $50 billion.

He confirmed he was seeing the deposit correctly, then immediately informed Chase Bank, which reportedly took four days to correct the error. That's a long time to stare at that many zeroes.

As tempting as it may have been to keep it, James said there was never a question of giving it back. It didn't matter if it was $50 or $1 billion — it wasn't theirs.

Still, for a few days, the error made the family one of the richest families in the world.