Afghan traveling mural lands at Indianapolis International Airport

The mural represents the story of 7,000 Afghan evacuees' journey to Camp Atterbury in September 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — People visiting the Indianapolis International Airport will get a chance to see a mural that represents the story of 7,000 Afghan evacuees' journey to Camp Atterbury in September 2021.

The airport is the first stop for the mural, which will travel across the nation to be on exhibit.

"While these guests of the Hoosier state have now found homes throughout North America, this mural remains a testimony to their collective experiences, both the initial fear and heartache, and the welcoming spirit in Indiana upon their arrival in America," said muralist Tiffany Black. "We look forward to sharing their story across the nation, which includes their hopes and dreams for the future."

Black collaborated on the mural with two Afghan artists, who were also evacuees. In addition, 57 Afghan adults and children contributed to the mural by helping to paint and providing artworks made during their stay at Camp Atterbury.

The number 15 in the middle of the mural represents Aug. 15 — the day Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.