8-year-old wanted an Xbox, so he applied for a job - without telling his mom

Age is just a number, just ask 8-year-old Nash Johnson.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nash Johnson is an energetic kid who knows what he wants.

"I just wanted to find my friends on Xbox and play Xbox," said the 8-year-old elementary student from Lexington, Kentucky.

So what did he do? He took the matter into his own hands.

To get the Xbox, he needed some money and to get that, he needed a job.

Nash hopped online and filled out a resume for a dishwasher position at a nearby restaurant called Drake's.

"That had to be the easiest job I knew. Also, I'm very good at washing the dishes," Nash said.

But there was one small problem: You have to be 16 years old to work at Drake's. That is, unless you can find a loophole, which is just what Nash did.

He simply said on his resume that he was under the age of 18.

"It didn't ask for my actual age and it didn't ask me when I was born, so I put I was under 18," Nash said.

"That kid is not afraid to fail. He's a go-getter," his mom Belinda said.

Belinda had no idea Nash was going to send out an application, but in a way, she said it's not all that surprising.

"Financial literacy is really important in our household," Belinda said.

Nash has jars at home where he learns to save, give and spend. Getting the job at Drake's was how he was going to get more cash in that spend jar.

"He's like, 'I can get me more money if I go get me a job, that's going to get me more money that doing my chores at home, that $5 a week gets me," his mom said.

Drake's couldn't give Nash the job due to his age, but they did invite him to orientation, where they surprised him with that Xbox he had been dreaming about.

"I was, like, shocked, very shocked," Nash said.

He got what he wanted that day, but not everything.

"I wish I had the job and the Xbox," he said. "I do have the Xbox but I wish I had the job!"

That's the kind of work ethic Belinda hopes he carries with him forever, and his courage too.