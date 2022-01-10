Heart Walk returns to Indianapolis for 31st event

Around $600,000 was raised at Saturday's event. That money will help fund education and research in the ongoing battle against heart disease and stroke.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — There wasn't a ball game at Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday morning. Instead, survivors of heart disease and stroke made the field their home base as they raised awareness at the American Heart Association's 31st Annual Indianapolis Heart Walk.

13News anchor Anne Marie Tiernon emceed the event, and captured a special moment as a survivor walked across the finish line.

Bailey is a 12-year-old girl who was born with five heart defects. She and a group of loved ones wearing "Team Bailey" t-shirts walked together on Saturday.

As they wrapped up the walk, Bailey was at the front leading her team.

When she got to the finish line, Bailey rang the bell for survivors. It was a heartwarming moment met with cheers and applause from her friends and family.

One member of the team held up a poster board that read, "Team Bailey." It was covered with photos of Bailey, documenting the trials and triumphs that led her to this very day — a day designed to celebrate survivors and honor loved ones lost to heart disease and stroke.

PHOTOS: 2022 Indianapolis Heart Walk 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Around $600,000 was raised at the event. That money will help fund education and research in the ongoing battle against heart disease and stroke, which are the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of Americans.

In addition to the one-mile and three-mile route downtown, there were plenty of activities at the free event.