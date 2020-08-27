The children are between the ages of 13-18 and were missing from the Cuyahoga County area.

CLEVELAND — Dozens of children from the northeast Ohio area have been recovered during the start of Operation Safety Net, according to United States Marshal Pete Elliott, Police Chief Calvin Williams, Sheriff David Schilling, East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner, and Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy.

The U.S. Marshals Service has been working with its state and local partners over the past 20 days to locate and recover missing juveniles from the Cuyahoga County area.

So far, 25 missing and endangered children have been recovered, they have been between the ages of 13 and 18. Children have been recovered in Cleveland, East Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Euclid, Willoughby and as far away as Miami.

Of these cases, about one-fourth of them are confirmed to be related to human trafficking or prostitution. Members of the task force and its local partners will continue to work over the next several weeks to bring more children to safety and return them to safe places.

The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to be asking for support from the community in locating these missing kids. Tips about where these kids may be can be called into the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.