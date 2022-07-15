Did anyone win Friday's $480 million Mega Millions jackpot?

Friday's prize was the tenth-largest in Mega Millions history.

INDIANAPOLIS — The next Mega Millions jackpot will be worth more than a half-billion dollars.

No tickets matched all five numbers plus the Megaball in Friday's drawing, pushing the jackpot to at least $530 million, with a cash option of $304.7 million.

The winning numbers were 8, 20, 26, 53 and 64, with a Megaball of 15. The "Megaplier" came up as 5x, which quintuples the jackpot for a player who paid for the option.

Only one player picked all five numbers, but did not match the Megaball. That ticket is worth $1 million before taxes. According to the lottery, that ticket was sold in California.

Friday's jackpot was also the largest prize up for grabs since May 2021, when a five-member trust in Pennsylvania claimed a $516 million prize.

While the prize money is certainly life changing, it's far from breaking lottery records. Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.

Tuesday's prize will be at least the eighth largest ever. After tickets are sold for the drawing, the jackpot could climb into the top five all-time.

No big winners in Indiana

While more than 15,000 tickets sold in Indiana won some money in Friday's drawing, no single ticket was worth more than $1,000.

The Hoosier Lottery reports 10 players won a $500 prize for matching four of the five numbers, without the Megaball, but none of those players paid for the Multiplier option to increase their winnings.