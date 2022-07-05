Did anyone win Tuesday's $370 million Mega Millions jackpot?

The jackpot hasn't been won since April 15 and is the largest the game has seen since January.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing again!

No tickers were sold matching all five number plus the Mega Ball in the drawing held on Tuesday, July 5. That means the jackpot, already estimated at $370 million, will rise to at least $400 million for the next drawing on Friday, July 8. The cash option will be worth over $231 million to a potential winner.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 27-31-50-51-61 with a Mega Ball of 21.

That's not to say someone isn't going home with a nice cash prize. Two tickets sold in California matched all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, to win a million dollars each. Seventeen tickets were sold across the country that matched four numbers and the gold Mega Ball for a $10,000 payout. Four of those winners paid extra for the Megaplier option, which quadrupled their winnings to $40,000.

Seven Hoosier Lottery players matched four numbers, but not the Mega Ball, and won $500. Nationwide, 407 players won that prize.

It has been nearly three months since the Mega Millions drawing had a winner, when $20 million was won on April 15.

The $400 million jackpot is the largest since January, when a California woman was the sole winner of a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot. Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.