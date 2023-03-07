$50K Powerball ticket sold at southeast Indianapolis gas station

The ticket was purchased at the Speedway gas station located at 5945 E. Stop 11 Road, near South Arlington Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night's drawing.

It's worth $50,000 to the person who bought the ticket at the Speedway gas station located at 5945 E. Stop 11 Road, near South Arlington Avenue.

The ticket's owner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday, March 6, were 2-13-29-58-69 with the Powerball of 4.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, March 8 is up to an estimated $31 million.