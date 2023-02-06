x
$50K Powerball ticket sold at McCordsville Meijer store

One Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s $700 million jackpot drawing. It's worth $50,000 to the person who bought the ticket at the McCordsville Meijer store at 6939 West Broadway.

The ticket's owner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their prize.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday, Feb. 4 were 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. Nobody claimed the big jackpot Saturday, but players in four states won $1 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Feb. 6, is up to an estimated $747 million.

Players can always check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app, which is available for download in the App and Google Play stores.

