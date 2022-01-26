Zoobilation tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 1

The black-tie event is scheduled for Friday, June 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the Indianapolis Zoo's largest annual fundraising event go on sale next week.

Zoobilation 2022, presented by AES Indiana, tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. ET on the zoo's website.

The theme for the 35th annual event is "Rockin' with the 'Roos" to mark the opening of the zoo’s newest exhibit, Kangaroo Crossing presented by Citizens Energy Group.

The event is scheduled for Friday, June 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the Premium Experience, presented by Ice Miller LLP, followed by general admission from 7 p.m. to midnight. Live music begins when the sun sets.

The zoo expects more than 5,500 guests at this year's black-tie event, featuring tastings from dozens of central Indiana restaurants, and top-shelf cocktails, wines and other beverages, courtesy of the Republic National Distributing Company. Live music, presented by Bose McKinney & Evans LLP, begins when the sun sets.

All Zoobilation guests must be 21 or older.

Ticket prices are as follows:

General admission (zoo members): $275

General admission (nonmembers): $300

Premium Experience (zoo members): $575

Premium Experience (nonmembers): $600

As well as early access, Premium Experience ticket holders will be able to see the kangaroos up close and interact with several other species that Zoobilation supports. Also, these guests will get priority parking, an arrival gift and access to the airconditioned Red Roo Lounge in the Ascension St. Vincent Dolphin Pavilion.

All tickets are nonrefundable.