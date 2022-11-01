2022 schedule of events released for Indianapolis Zoo

People will need reservations for the following events: Elegant Vintages International Wine Auction, Zoobilation and Naturally Inspired Silent Auction.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is already out with a full list of events for 2022.

There's plenty there to do for families and it begins this month.

Jan. 17 – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (free admission with donation)

Date TBD – Power Recycling Day – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. presented by Technology Recyclers

March 19 – Elegant Vintages International Wine Auction – 5:30-10 p.m. – Conrad Indianapolis presented by Busey Bank

March 24-27, 31; April 1-3, 7-10, 14-17 – xZOOberance Spring Festival – noon-4 p.m. – presented by Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council

April 9 – Naturally Inspired Paint Out Day – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – presented by The Great Frame Up Downtown

May 25 – Zoopolis 500 – 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – presented by American Dairy Association

May 28 – Kangaroo Crossing opens to the public – Presented by Citizens Energy Group

June 10 – Zoobilation – 5:30 p.m.-midnight (Zoo closed) – presented by AES Indiana

June 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4 – Animals and All That Jazz concert series – 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Aug. 18 – Naturally Inspired Silent Auction – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – presented by The Great Frame Up Downtown

Oct. 1 – Brewfari – 7-10 p.m.

Oct. 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26-31 – ZooBoo – 2-7 p.m. (until 9pm Friday-Saturday) – presented by Central Indiana Honda Dealers

Date TBD – Power Recycling Day – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. – presented by Technology Recyclers

Nov. 19-Dec. 30 (closed Nov. 24; Dec. 24-25) – Christmas at the Zoo – 5-9 p.m. (until 10pm Friday-Saturday) – presented by CareSource

People will need reservations for the following events: Elegant Vintages International Wine Auction, Zoobilation and Naturally Inspired Silent Auction.