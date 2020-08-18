Zionsville announces plans for future dog park

The dog park will be approximately 3.5 acres and have separate areas for small and large dogs.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville is getting its own dog park.

Mayor Emily Styron, in coordination with the Zionsville Parks Board, revealed plans for a dog park to be built at Heritage Trail Park.

The dog park will be approximately 3.5 acres and have separate areas for small and large dogs.

Potential amenities will include benches, shade areas, pet waste stations and a water fountain with a dog bowl attachment. More parking at Heritage Trail Park will also be added, as well as a playground for older kids.

“The public health emergency has reminded us of the importance of our outdoor spaces, whether it be for humans or our four-legged friends,” Styron said in a press release. “This has been an important goal of mine and will further strengthen our incredible parks system and the amenities we offer. I am excited to bring a much needed and desired dog park to Zionsville residents.”