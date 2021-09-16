IMPD searching for missing 54-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 54-year-old man.
Yu Dongyue is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 4900 block of East 56th Street, near Emerson Way.
Dongyue speaks limited English. Anyone who sees him should immediately call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.
