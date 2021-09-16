Silver Alert for 89-year-old woman missing from northern Indiana

Sue Bennett was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Roann, Indiana.

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wabash County are asking for the public's help in finding an 89-year-old woman who has been missing since Sept. 14.

A Silver Alert was issued for Sue Bennett. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She drives a 2003 red Toyota Camry with Indiana plate RKC940.

According to the Wabash County Sheriff's Department, Bennett is in need of medication and may be in medical danger.

Anyone with information on where Bennett might be should call Wabash County Central Dispatch at 260-563-9223 or the local police department.