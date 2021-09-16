Silver Alert for 89-year-old woman missing from northern Indiana

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wabash County are asking for the public's help in finding an 89-year-old woman who has been missing since Sept. 14.
A Silver Alert was issued for Sue Bennett. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She drives a 2003 red Toyota Camry with Indiana plate RKC940.
According to the Wabash County Sheriff's Department, Bennett is in need of medication and may be in medical danger.
Anyone with information on where Bennett might be should call Wabash County Central Dispatch at 260-563-9223 or the local police department.
What other people are reading:
- Hundreds hold vigil in memory of 7-year-old Indianapolis girl killed near school
- 'I had COVID... lost my job': A look inside Lawrence Township eviction court
- Parents demand change at intersection where 7-year-old girl was killed
- Now hiring: These are some companies in central Indiana hiring thousands of workers
- SC lawyer planned his own shooting for $10M life insurance payment, authorities say