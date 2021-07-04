Woman pleads guilty to striking protesters on Monument Circle last year

Videos show 69-year-old Diane Goebel attempting to drive slowly through protesters when her vehicle moves forward, striking several people.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman has pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness for driving her minivan into several people protesting the death of George Floyd last year.

Under a plea agreement, 69-year-old Diane Goebel must pay more than $2,600 in restitution to two people who were injured, plus $185 in court costs. She also must perform 48 hours of community service and serve 361 days on probation. She entered the plea Tuesday.

The incident occurred June 8 on Monument Circle during a demonstration over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Indianapolis police shooting deaths of Dreasjon Reed and McHale Rose.

The protesters said they were marching on the south side of the Circle when, according to police, Goebel was driving through the Circle as the protesters were in the street.

Videos from nearby businesses show Goebel attempting to drive slowly through the group when her vehicle moves forward, striking several people.