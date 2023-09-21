Warren Township partnership offers free education classes for adults

Through a partnership with MSD of Warren Township, the Damien Center hosts adult education classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — "The Damien Center saved my life."

That's what Deborah Stone of Indianapolis said about the Damien Center on Indy's near east side.

Stone said she first discovered the center about seven or eight years ago. Since then, she has utilized several of its programs, including its newest: Adult and Continuing Education.

Through a partnership with MSD of Warren Township, the Damien Center hosts adult education classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The center is located at 26 N. Arsenal Ave. in Indianapolis.

The classes are free and open to adults of all education levels.

"We believe that education has the power to change lives," said Damien Center Director of Essential Services Jaime Reynolds. "Whether that's just being able to help your kids with their homework, enter the job force, or go onto higher education."

In the free classes, a Warren Township teacher instructs students through high-school level topics like English and mathematics.

"She uplifts me," said Stone. "That's good when you have a teacher that uplifts you."

Plus, organizers say students also learn skills to improve their job readiness.

"One thing that I think we're really good at here at Damien is meeting people where they are," said Reynolds. "That class really mirrors that, so wherever somebody is with their education or their confidence, I think the teacher is there to meet them where they are and get them started there."

"There is no shame in getting your GED," said Stone. "I am 55 years old, and I just learned D.C. is not in Washington. So, it is okay."

Organizers say students will be asked to show government-issued identification during the first class.

Adults interested in learning more or signing up can contact Robin Thompson at rthompson@damien.org or by calling 317-632-0123 ext. 154.

Reynolds said adults do not have to be client at Damien to receive the free classes.

The Damien Center is Indiana's oldest and largest AIDS service organization and leads the effort to prevent the spread of HIV.

"We are serving people living with HIV," said Reynolds, "people whose lives are impacted by HIV, and those at highest risk."

Within her programming surrounding essential services, Reynolds said the center serves about 800 people a year.

That includes Stone, who said she hopes to work at the Damien Center one day.