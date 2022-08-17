Indy's partnership with Damien Center will help ensure access to stable housing, support

On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett highlighted a partnership between the center and the Department of Metropolitan Development.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is working to make sure people in need have stable housing and support.

On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett highlighted a housing partnership between the Damien Center and the city's Department of Metropolitan Development.

"We definitely have more people in need than we can currently, serve which is very disheartening," said Sharon Rickson, the center's housing coordinator. "But once someone is referred to us, we do an intake, we get all their background information and begin a housing search."

"I've seen firsthand people go above and beyond to treat the whole person to meet the client where they're at and work on best solutions for them," Rickson added.

In the past two years, the city has helped the Damien Center with nearly $3 million in relief funds for housing needs.