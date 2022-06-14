63 local organizations sharing in $8.3 million from United Way of Central Indiana

The organizations chosen serve people in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties.

INDIANAPOLIS — United Way of Central Indiana is distributing $8.3 million to 63 organizations around the area.

The organizations getting the money help meet basic needs of people and families with accessing food, housing, health care and transportation.

The grants will range from $40,000 to $320,000.

"To achieve stability, people must first have their basic needs met," said Mary Jones, United Way's senior director of basic needs. "These funds support services that help people with life’s essentials."

The organizations chosen serve people in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties.

The organizations are: