INDIANAPOLIS — The 2020 Vintage Indiana Wine Festival that traditionally takes place in downtown Indianapolis’ Military Park in early June, has now been canceled.

The event had been rescheduled to Oct. 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In collaboration with sponsoring entities, the safety and protection of our Vintage Indiana staff, volunteers and participants have always been our top priority. It is with deepest regrets that we have canceled Vintage Indiana 2020," a spokesperson said in an announcement Monday.

Tickets purchased for the event will be refunded by Friday, Oct. 2.

Vintage Indiana staff is also working with the JW Marriott to refund all hotel rooms that had been reserved as part of the festival’s event package.

In place of the on-site festival, a virtual event – The Sip of Vintage Indiana – will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17.